Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw is urging those in the St. George constituencies to go out in their numbers on February 11th and return Toni Moore and Dwight Sutherland to office.

The Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Michael South East says Barbadians should not believe the race is already won.

Ms. Bradshaw says they are asking voters to compare the two major political parties and make a decision in their favour on polling day that reflects the work the BLP has put into the country and intends to build on over the next few years.