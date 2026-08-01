The Bragging Rights Football Tournament is back for its 15th instalment.

The highly anticipated grassroots community football competition brings together alumni from various secondary schools across the island to compete for ultimate school pride.

St Leonard’s Boys are the defending champions.

This year’s tournament kicks off on August 9 with a Soccerama and Health Fair at the Empire Ground.

From August 15 to October 31, matches will be played at the Lumber Company Ground.

Business Communications Specialist at the Barbados Lottery, Tisha Brewster, says the organisation has been proud to partner with the tournament for the past three years because it represents more than just football.

The draw for the various zones was conducted by representatives from the Barbados Institute of Management and Productivity (BIMAP) and the Barbados Lottery.

BIMAP representative Marqita Phillips says the organisation is pleased to once again sponsor two courses for outstanding students from the winning team.