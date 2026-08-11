Eboni Brathwaite produced a stunning unbeaten century as Barbados Under-19 Women stormed to their second victory in the CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship in Antigua today.

Batting first after being sent in at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Barbados piled up an imposing 206 for two from their 20 overs, with opener Brathwaite leading the charge.

The right-hander smashed an explosive 135 not out from just 76 balls, peppering the boundary with 17 fours and seven sixes.

The Leeward Islands Under-19 Women never came close to matching the target, finishing on 116 for three, as Barbados won by 90 runs to remain in second spot on five points, behind Trinidad and Tobago on six.

The Barbadian youngsters will be back in action tomorrow when they face Jamaica Under-19 Women in round four.