January 30, 2026

Related Stories

Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-

Weather forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026

admin January 30, 2026
ralph thronee

DLP highlights high taxes as cost of living concern

admin January 30, 2026
list

Voters’ list is riddled with problems, says Greenidge

admin January 30, 2026
mia amot

PM Mottley: Minimum wage increase carried out despite opposition

admin January 30, 2026
kemar struat st. john

NNP Leader says Government could ease cost of living

Grace-Anne Smith January 29, 2026
andre worrelle

Worrell: DLP has a plan to rescue Barbados

admin January 29, 2026

Regional News

Weather forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services- 1

Weather forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026

January 30, 2026
Brathwaite outlines major development plans for St. Joseph ryan brath 2

Brathwaite outlines major development plans for St. Joseph

January 30, 2026
DLP highlights high taxes as cost of living concern ralph thronee 3

DLP highlights high taxes as cost of living concern

January 30, 2026
Voters’ list is riddled with problems, says Greenidge list 4

Voters’ list is riddled with problems, says Greenidge

January 30, 2026

You may have missed

Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-

Weather forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026

admin January 30, 2026
ryan brath

Brathwaite outlines major development plans for St. Joseph

admin January 30, 2026
ralph thronee

DLP highlights high taxes as cost of living concern

admin January 30, 2026
list

Voters’ list is riddled with problems, says Greenidge

admin January 30, 2026