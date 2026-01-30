Brathwaite outlines major development plans for St. Joseph

Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, has outlined major plans to roll out several projects which will enhance the lives of residents in the eastern constituency.

Delivering his address on a rainy night at a public meeting in Lammings, Mr. Brathwaite also promised to set up a platform for youth to develop into well-rounded citizens.

He also announced that he will start a constituency panel and launch the More Foundation.