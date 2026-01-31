Brathwaite: Reduced debt servicing frees up resources for national needs

A newly selected Barbados Labour Party candidate says reduced debt servicing costs have given the government greater flexibility to address urgent national needs.

Speaking to residents in Orange Hill last night, candidate for St. Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, explained that the amount spent on debt repayment has fallen significantly from 68 cents to 30 cents of every dollar easing financial pressure and freeing up resources for other priority areas across the country.

He was speaking in support of St. Andrew candidate Romel Springer.