A breast cancer survivor is urging Barbadians not to let fear prevent them from getting mammograms.

The message comes from Lana McQuilguin-Prescod, a principal environmental health officer who was diagnosed with tubular breast carcinoma, a rare form of breast cancer, in 2014.

In May of that year, her husband discovered a lump beneath her left breast and urged her to get it checked.

Speaking in an interview with CBC News, she said she had always feared mammograms because she believed they were painful.

Although her cancer was diagnosed at stage one, reflecting on her cancer journey, she believes she could have been diagnosed earlier if she had not allowed fear to prevent her from getting screened.