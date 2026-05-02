Breedy loses to unbeaten Erdenebat in WBC Silver title bout

Barbadian boxer Cobia “Soldier” Breedy went down to undefeated Olympic southpaw Tsendbaatar Erdenebat of Mongolia last night in a 10-round super featherweight main event at the Casino Hotel in Maryland.

Erdenebat continued to establish himself as a top 130-pound fighter and picked up the US WBC Silver Super Featherweight Championship by taking a dominant unanimous decision over Breedy.

The scores were 100-89, 100-89 and 99-90.

Erdenebat scored a knockdown in round five and walked away with the decision victory to remain unbeaten at 15-0 and take the title.