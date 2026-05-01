Breedy set for return to the ring in Maryland

Barbadian boxer Cobia “Soldier” Breedy will be back in the ring tonight when he takes on Tsendsbaatar Erdenebat of Mongolia.

The 10-round junior lightweight fight is being staged by NoXcuse Promotions and will take place in Maryland, USA.

In October last year, here in Barbados, Breedy registered a technical knockout against Dexter Marques of Guyana and secured the WBC super featherweight belt.

This will be his first fight since that accomplishment, and Breedy tells CBC Sports he is fit and ready for battle.