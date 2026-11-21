Barbados is gearing up for a major regional rugby showdown, as the Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) prepares to field two competitive squads at the annual Rugby Americas North 7s Tournament in Trinidad on 28 and 29 November.

The two-day competition, which will be staged at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, carries added significance, with qualification spots up for grabs for the 20th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, set for 23 July to 8 August next year.

The men’s Bajan squad will feature a combination of fresh talent and returning experience, with newcomers Solomon Whittaker and Aiden Foley set to earn their first international caps.

Experienced campaigner Adam Hakimian will also make his return to the national set-up after a four-year absence.

The men’s squad comprises captains Enrique Oxley and Sean Ward, Jeremy Nelson, Aiden Foley, Rajiv Grant, Cadeem Knight, D’Andre Phillips, Adam Hakimian, Jaden Howell, Simon John, Whittaker and Christopher Blades, with Malique Broomes and Daniel Ramsey as the non-travelling reserves.

Meanwhile, the Barbados women’s squad is a revamped one, as the team has undergone a significant transformation, with only six players retained from last year’s squad.

Head Coach Joe Whipple believes the squad is making encouraging progress following an intensive 10-week preparation period, during which the focus has been on improving fitness, sharpening skills and introducing new attacking and defensive systems.

The women’s squad comprises captain Emille Trotman, Alyssa White, Moesha Daniel, Paulyn Eugene, Janise Osborne, Desarah Jones, Shaniah Mayers, Destiny Clarke, Sian Edwards, Alanna Quintyne, Jasmine Sealy and Kyla Cummins, with Ashley Greenidge and Deah Bowen as the non-travelling reserves.

The team captains, Oxley, Ward and Trotman, have expressed readiness, determination and excitement as they prepare to lead their respective teams into battle.