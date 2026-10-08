From Italy to Greece to the Dominican Republic, Brian “The Action Man” Talma is back on Barbadian shores, fresh from another leg of his 2026 Beach Culture World Tour.

However, his return is only temporary.

The globetrotting sports tourism advocate is already preparing to head back out, with Hawaii next on the itinerary, as he continues his mission to execute what he describes as a global organic tourism master plan.

Talma made a brief stop on the Morning Barbados show on TV8, reflecting on the latest chapter of his international tour.

From Europe to the Caribbean, Talma says his journeys are about far more than simply visiting destinations.

He says it is about connecting with communities, experiencing their culture, and finding meaningful ways to give back to the people and places along the way.