Brianna Skeete receives support from Global Education Scholastic Trust

Physically challenged 27-year-old Brianna Skeete, a fine arts student at the Barbados Community College Division of Fine Arts, is receiving support from the Global Education Scholastic Trust.

A presentation ceremony was held today at the Eyrie Campus of the college, where Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Global Education Scholastic Trust, Ricardo Knight, spoke about the organisation’s ongoing commitment to education and community development.

Trevor Thorpe attended the ceremony and filed this report.