Government’s plan to revive the City of Bridgetown remains a priority and is a work in progress.

That’s according to Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Chris Gibbs.

He notes that part of the Bridgetown redevelopment plan is bringing back young professionals to live in the city.

In 2022, Government also announced plans to convert the old Treasury Building into a residential facility to help breathe life back into the capital.

The Minister spoke about the revitalisation project on the sidelines of the St Philip West Annual General Meeting.