City vendors in Bridgetown expressed a mixture of contentment and satisfaction despite the notably slow foot traffic experienced in the city.

The unusually quiet day was attributed to the National Day of Mourning declared for the passing of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

Many vendors shared with the Business Report that the calm in business was understandable and even welcomed, as it offered a moment to reflect on and pay respect to the great man’s contributions.

Trevor Thorpe spoke with several of them, capturing their thoughts and sentiments.