Barbados is set to receive a major boost in air service from the United Kingdom.

British Airways (BA) is introducing a daily direct flight between and Grantley Adams International Airport from October 25, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Andrea Franklin, says the expanded capacity is timely, considering that many airlines are now having to rationalise their routes.

The Gatwick flights will complement BA’s existing service from London Heathrow.

They will operate daily through November, before increasing to twice daily from December 2026 to March 2027.