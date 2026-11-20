Brittons Hill and Pride of Gall Hill are through to the semifinals of the Prime Minister’s Cup Men’s Football Competition.

Brittons Hill were the first to reach the final four, defeating Empire three-two in extra time in their quarterfinal game last night at Friendship.

The score was two-all at full time, with Bishon Richards and Romario Dennie netting for Brittons Hill, while Antoine Charles and Joash Baird replied for Empire.

The deadlock was broken in the second half of extra time, with Ray Snagg putting Brittons Hill in front for good in the 106th minute.

For their semifinal match-up, Brittons Hill will play the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal fixture between Weymouth Wales and Kickstart Rush, which is at 7 p.m. at Friendship.

Meanwhile, in the other match last night, Gall Hill blanked Paradise three-nil, with goals from Shaquon Jones, Tyrico Bellamy and Reuben Jacobs.

Gall Hill will play their semifinal against the winner of tonight’s other quarterfinal tie between St. Andrew Lions and Ellerton at 9 p.m.