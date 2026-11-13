NEW YORK (CNN) – Leonor Yupa dropped to her knees on Thursday when a Spanish-language media reporter told her that her 22-year-old son was among the eight people killed in a building collapse in Brooklyn the previous day.

“I want my son! I want my son!” the Ecuadorian mother cried in Spanish as family members tried to hold her up and others gathered at Bethesda Church of God in Christ assured her that the reports were unconfirmed.

The agonising cries of another woman who had just lost her husband reverberated through the Brooklyn sanctuary across the street from the collapse site. When she learned that her husband’s body had been pulled from the debris on Thursday morning, she collapsed and wailed his name.

“Tomás! Tomasito!” she cried.

Family members gathered around the widow and formed a prayer circle.

Just outside the church, a nervous father also prayed. He was anxiously waiting to learn the fate of his son, a construction worker who had not been reachable since the collapse.

In the Flatbush neighbourhood – home to a mix of immigrant communities – six adults and two children had died, and more than a dozen people were injured after the three-storey mixed-use building collapsed on Veterans Day, when many families stayed home.

“I want to take a moment to remember those we have so senselessly lost,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters on Thursday. “These were our friends and our neighbours, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad, and beyond.”

The day after the tragedy, residents and other bystanders crowded the pavement as construction equipment was used to remove debris and rubble from the site. Clothes still hung from a wardrobe in an adjoining building where a wall had come down during the collapse.

Heavy rain pelted the intersection of Flatbush and Bedford avenues, a multicultural enclave that is the heart of New York City’s Caribbean diaspora. The names on signs outside storefront churches and businesses – from bakeries, restaurants and beauty salons – reflected places such as Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as more recent arrivals from Mexico and Ecuador.

Among those killed on Wednesday were three Colombian citizens, two Ecuadorian men and a 26-year-old Guatemalan man, officials from the respective countries announced.

In the aftermath of the collapse, local families, clergy and community groups gathered to support one another while demanding accountability for housing conditions and construction oversight in their predominantly Black and immigrant neighbourhood.

‘Go in the church and pray, please’

On Wednesday night, Yupa and other relatives spent hours searching hospitals throughout Brooklyn, hoping to find her son, Gabriel Siguencia.

The family then visited the collapse site on Thursday. Yupa sheltered from the heavy rain under the church canopy as a woman with a West Indian lilt alerted nearby bystanders that she had seen first responders pull a young child and a woman from the rubble.

Then came the news about Siguencia, who had arrived in New York from Ecuador only about a month ago and started working as a carpenter at the construction site adjacent to the collapsed building about two weeks ago, according to uncles, cousins and family friends.

“He came to America looking for the same opportunities that people from all over the world come here for,” said family friend Javier Ortega, who drove Siguencia’s mother to the site from her home in Connecticut. “That’s why he was working there.”

Like many other families, Siguencia’s loved ones awaited news about him across the street from the collapse site. Some, like the husband of a woman who was six months pregnant and rescued from the rubble, rejoiced when they received word that their loved one was safe.

As the downpour intensified on Thursday over the neighbourhood known as “Little Haiti”, a member of Bethesda Church of God in Christ invited Siguencia’s family inside the warm vestibule.

Yupa, weeping, sat on a folding chair as a Haitian church member served her cups of water. As she sobbed, family members surrounded her while Ecuadorian consular officials made calls in an effort to obtain information.

Soft murmurs of “Hallelujah, hallelujah” spilled out from the church, which was filled with Haitian worshippers on the other side of the vestibule doors.

“We all have to look out for each other in this country,” said the woman who brought water to Yupa and the others. “It doesn’t matter where you come from.”

Another woman implored Yupa as she wept: “Go in the church and pray, please.”

Time passed heavily before officials from the Ecuadorian consulate walked Yupa, her friends and family members several blocks through the heavy rain to a nearby YMCA, where relatives of the dead and missing had been gathering.

Ecuador’s Consul General, Gicela Andrade Valens, later told reporters outside that authorities had confirmed Siguencia’s death to his mother. Another Ecuadorian national, 26-year-old José Luis Caguana Cosquillo, was also killed.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and we stand with them in profound solidarity in these moments of grief,” the consulate said.

Colombia’s consulate in New York said two Colombian children and one adult were killed in the collapse.

“The Consulate of Colombia in New York reiterates its most sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones,” the consulate said.

‘Nothing like this has ever happened in this neighbourhood’

Pastor Alfred Justin Joseph’s church, Bethesda Church of God in Christ, became an open sanctuary for the injured, the anxious and the grieving.

“They were standing in the street. I let them in,” Joseph said. “Thank God we have counsellors in the church — people who do counselling for grief.”

Various groups streamed through his church, including a dozen people in the first wave. While some have since been escorted to a local YMCA or hotels, the church remains a centre of consolation and support.

After hearing the wailing of the young woman who had lost her spouse in the collapse, Flatbush resident Joy Kerr led a prayer circle to offer comfort in a moment of devastation.

Kerr walked into the church and found the young woman crying hysterically after learning that her spouse, a construction worker, had been killed when the building came down.

Kerr listened to the woman sobbing for about half an hour and said: “No, I can’t take this. I can’t sit back and just watch her and listen to her cry so hysterically.”

“In that moment, I knew she needed comfort,” she said.

She gathered with the woman who had lost her spouse and those around them, and they began to pray.

“This is devastating,” Kerr said. “Nothing like this has ever happened in this neighbourhood, and we just need to come together and stay together as a community.”

Katie Stevens, a teacher who lives about a block from the building, also sobbed after watching first responders load body bags into a van on Thursday morning.

“I care for my neighbours so much,” Stevens told CNN. “I’m just so sad.”

James Williams, a bricklayer who has lived in the neighbourhood for 35 years, stood across the street from the wreckage on Thursday and recalled watching the building’s walls cave in the previous day.

One image remained etched in his mind: a woman climbing a staircase that had become exposed as everything around her crumbled.

“I don’t know if she got out alive or not,” he lamented. “To see that and not know what happened to her… I might have to go see a psychiatrist.”

Williams said he knew several families affected by the collapse. A friend told him she had been texting relatives at the site when it collapsed but had been unable to locate them at any local hospitals.

As grief rippled through the neighbourhood, non-profit organisations and agencies, including the Red Cross, NYC Human Resources Administration and World Central Kitchen, helped shaken families with emergency shelter, supplies and updates about missing people.

Neighbours call for accountability

As darkness fell over the collapse site on Thursday night, amid thunderclaps and heavy rain, floodlights shone on a now-idle backhoe that had been excavating piles of debris, twisted metal and the remains of apartments into dumpsters.

Crews completed an extensive search through the rubble and determined that there were no more survivors to be rescued, officials said on Thursday afternoon.

Under umbrellas, people hurried home after work, some stopping briefly to look at the now-vacant space that had recently been home to many.

Across the street, a group of older women began gathering early for an evening service at Bethesda Church of God in Christ.

“This church happens to be a Haitian Creole-speaking church, but the church is open to the entire community,” said Florence Saint-Jean, a psychologist who provides mental health and trauma services at the church.

“The people who live here are immigrants, and so when crisis happens, there’s only one language – love,” she said. “People are tired, they’re looking for food, they’re looking for shelter, and the church is always open and available.”

As neighbours hugged and comforted one another, one question weighed heavily on their minds: How could this tragedy have happened?

The Department of Buildings has not yet determined the cause of the collapse, and an investigation is under way as new information emerges about the building’s history and construction process.

New York officials are looking into what caused the collapse of the building, which was built in 1930. Mamdani has vowed to hold anyone responsible “fully accountable”, while authorities inspect about 100 locations throughout the city linked to the site.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own investigation into whether laws were broken.

“We are working closely with the Department of Buildings and our law enforcement partners to determine whether any criminal conduct contributed to this tragedy,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement on Thursday.

As investigators try to determine the factors behind Wednesday’s deadly collapse of the three-storey building in Brooklyn, they will be examining both the condition of the collapsed building and activity at the construction site next door.

Cracks had been reported in the building’s façade as part of the permitting process for construction on the adjacent lot, into which the collapse extended.

The building’s owner, Olufemi Falade, has a troubling history that reportedly led to him spending 12 days in jail in 2006 for failing to repair hundreds of violations across multiple buildings.

The collapsed building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue currently has 98 open housing violations, ranging from unsafe electrical wiring and a lack of smoke detectors to bedbug infestations and an inadequate water supply for the building’s sprinkler system, according to records from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. CNN has reached out to Falade for comment.

Although building collapses are rare in the US, lower-income and immigrant neighbourhoods often face greater risks from hazards and neglect.

Housing experts and advocates have pointed to systemic inequalities that disproportionately affect working-class immigrant communities, including ageing buildings, lax code enforcement and rapid construction.

Sumathy Kumar, executive director of New York State Tenant Bloc and Housing Justice for All, an organisation that works to organise tenants, said the Brooklyn landlord had an extensive and troubling history with the city.

“We need better and faster tools to hold landlords accountable and to make sure that buildings are properly maintained and managed,” Kumar said.

Saint-Jean said there was a visible distinction in how development takes place in immigrant communities such as Flatbush.

“What we’re most concerned about is, when things like his happen, that our voice (is) not being heard about development in the area,” she said.