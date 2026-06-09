Bryden Stokes is hopeful that by the end of this year’s summer internship programme, officials will be able to unlock the company’s true potential.

That’s according to Managing Director David Sealy, who says fresh talent can help drive the company forward.

He was speaking during a ceremony held to officially welcome eight interns to the programme this year.

Programme Manager in the Ministry of Labour, Social Sector and the Third Sector, Erika Watson, applauded Bryden Stokes for its continued commitment to investing in the island’s young people.

She says opportunities such as these help bridge the gap between education and employment, noting that in today’s environment, academic qualifications alone are no longer enough.