Local business B’s Recycling is back up and running following a recent fire, but challenges remain.

Managing Director Paul Bynoe says while the immediate danger has passed, the company still faces significant hurdles, including the need for a permanent home.

Mr Bynoe noted that preparation played a key role in preventing the situation from escalating, and that the company worked closely with emergency responders to manage the incident.

Despite the setback, staff have already returned to work and operations have resumed, but Mr. Bynoe emphasised that relocation remains a critical issue, as the current site is not a permanent location.