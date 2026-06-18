BSIL chairman reflects on a challenging 2026 sugar harvest

Tonnage was down this year, marking a challenging period for the sugar industry.

This admission came directly from Chairman of the Barbados Sugar Industry Limited, Mark Sealy, while reflecting on the struggles faced by the sector.

Speaking to CBC News as the 2026 sugar harvest came to a close, Mr. Sealy described the year as exceptionally difficult for the industry.

The BSIL chairman highlighted the various obstacles the sector encountered, which contributed to the decline in sugar production.

Despite the setbacks, the chairman emphasised the resilience of the industry and the ongoing efforts to stabilise and improve future harvests.

The BSIL chairman is again calling for the start of the sugar crop to be no later than mid-February, noting that it is better for the industry.