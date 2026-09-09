The Barbados Tennis Association has recognised Kaipo Marshall and Stephen Slocombe for their historic silver-medal performance at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Marshall and Slocombe were presented with recognition tokens by the Barbados Tennis Association, acknowledging their achievement and contribution to Barbados’ tennis success.

The duo claimed silver in the men’s doubles competition at the CAC Games, and BTA President Craig Smith says the performance deserves to be celebrated, while also highlighting the importance of supporting and recognising local players.

For Marshall and Slocombe, the recognition is another special moment following their success. The players appreciate the BTA’s gesture of acknowledging their efforts.