Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados’ key marketing agency for the tourism industry, has a new board of directors.

The Ministry of Tourism and International Transport has announced the list of recently appointed directors for the BTMI, effective for a two-year term.

Business executive Peter Harris will serve as chairman, with Gayle Talma as deputy chair, supported by a team of seasoned professionals.

Ian Gooding-Edghill says the appointment of the new board comes against the backdrop of the need to continuously upgrade the skill sets required to achieve optimum results aligned with the organisation’s core objectives.

The Minister of Tourism and International Transport also noted that Barbados’ economy depends heavily on tourism earnings.