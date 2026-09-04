BTMI begins guest experience training for cruise tourism partners
The Barbados Tourism Marketing Incorporated today began a guest experience training session for its cruise tourism partners, seeking to equip them with the skills needed to deliver stellar customer service.
Guest Experiences Manager with the BTMI, Althea O’Neal, says the session is all about taking the guest’s experiences to the next level.
She was speaking at the beginning of the training this morning at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.