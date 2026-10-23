Individuals seeking to enter the tourism industry are being given the opportunity to do so.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), in collaboration with Trinity Recruitment Services, today began hosting a two-day job fair at the Hilton Barbados Resort to recruit hospitality workers.

BTMI Chief Product Development Officer Marsha Alleyne is encouraging jobseekers who may not have the necessary qualifications but are still interested in working in the industry to attend.

Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Recruitment Services Judeen Scantlebury is encouraging the island’s youth to take advantage of the event.