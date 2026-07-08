Bushy Park is gearing up to welcome hundreds of overseas visitors when the prestigious GT Challenge de las Américas makes its historic debut in Barbados.

The Fast Parts Caribbean GT Challenge, scheduled for August 29 and 30, will feature an impressive line-up of high-performance machines, with drivers travelling from Latin America, Canada, the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

The event, organised by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc., with support from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., marks the first time the region’s premier circuit racing championship will compete in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Speaking during a recent media briefing, Bushy Park Facility Manager Kurt Seabra described the event as an opportunity to promote Barbados well beyond the racetrack.

Since its launch in 2019, the GT Challenge de las Américas has continued to grow its international presence.

PR and Marketing Director Silvia Bermudez said the championship’s expansion into new markets is a natural progression aimed at attracting new competitors, growing its fan base and further elevating the series.

Fans in Barbados can also look forward to seeing some world-class manufacturers in action.