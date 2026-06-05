Business and Bites initiative aims to empower local MSMEs

An exciting event dedicated to networking, celebrating education and fostering growth is on the horizon.

Managing Director at SMB Consultants, Shauna Marshall, recently hosted a special ceremony in the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s conference room in Haggatt Hall, St. Michael, to introduce the upcoming initiative, Business and Bites: MSMEs Unite 2026, scheduled for 26 June at Regus Barbados.

Before the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marking a new partnership with Payce Digital, Ms Marshall emphasised the significance of the initiative.

She described it as a platform built on four foundational pillars, designed to spark innovative connections, fresh ideas and unlock new opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Business Development Manager at Payce Digital, Gail Welch, described the ceremony as a momentous day for small businesses in Barbados.

She said the MOU serves as a catalyst for collaboration and growth, uniting diverse stakeholders dedicated to strengthening the MSME sector.

Ms Welch said the initiative is focused on empowering entrepreneurs and promoting sustainable business development.