A new push to transform how business is done in Barbados gets underway tomorrow, with a major initiative targeting support for organisations across the island.

The project, led by Business Barbados, will be launched at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre as part of the agency’s first anniversary celebrations.

Registrar and Officer in Charge, Tameisha Rochester, says the initiative also marks the rollout of a new public outreach programme, starting with non-profit organisations.

The sessions, which are free, are designed to give non-profits the tools and guidance they need to navigate the business landscape more effectively.

The focus will initially be on non-profit entities, before expanding to include the wider business community.

Public outreach targeting regular companies is scheduled to roll out in June.