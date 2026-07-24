A tribute to the late National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, from the business community.

Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association, James Clarke, described him as a true sports legend, a distinguished gentleman and an extraordinary ambassador for his country.

The heartfelt tribute was delivered as he signed the condolence book at the Cricket Legends Lounge, Fontabelle, today.

Sir Garry was not only a phenomenal athlete but also a figure of great dignity and grace who carried the spirit of Barbados on the international stage with pride and humility.

His loss marks the end of an era, but his legacy will forever inspire future generations.