Businesses preparing for Mother’s Day rush

Tomorrow, mothers around the world will be celebrated as they take centre stage for Mother’s Day.

As the special day approaches, businesses across the island are preparing for the annual rush, with fathers and children getting ready to show appreciation for mothers and mother figures in meaningful ways.

From flowers and gifts to dining specials and last-minute shopping, many establishments are expecting an increase in customers ahead of the celebration.

Today, our reporter Akeem Clinkett visited several businesses on the eastern side of the island to hear how preparations are going and what they are expecting for the busy Mother’s Day weekend.