Businesses are being urged to support the efforts of the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness.

The call came from President Kemar Saffry during a meeting today with the St. Lawrence Gap, Worthing and Dover business community at Hotel Le Roy, St. Lawrence Gap.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Barbados Police Service, the National Council on Substance Abuse, the Ministry of Tourism and the Psychiatric Hospital.

Mr Saffry lamented the low level of business representation at the meeting, as he explained that the initiative would take a whole-of-country approach.

He also outlined the responsibilities of his organisation.

Deputy Divisional Commander of the Barbados Police Service, Superintendent Frederick Catwell, outlined the Police Service’s role and responsibilities in addressing the matter.

He emphasised the commitment of the Police Service to ensuring public safety and maintaining order, while highlighting collaborative efforts with community stakeholders to address concerns effectively.

Superintendent Catwell’s presentation also examined operational strategies, community engagement initiatives and the importance of transparency in law enforcement to build trust within the community.