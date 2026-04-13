The country’s largest teachers’ union has stated its intention not to support the mandatory requirement for all teachers to hold a professional licence.

President of the Barbados Union of Teachers, Rudy Lovell, made this position clear while highlighting several issues teachers continue to face and the wins they accomplished over the past year.

Mr Lovell was speaking at the opening ceremony of the BUT’s 52nd Annual General Conference, themed To Thrive Not Just Survive: Ending the Burnout Culture.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.