BWA to begin $220 million South Coast Water Reclamation Project

The Barbados Water Authority will be embarking on a 220-million-dollar South Coast Water Reclamation Project from October.

The main objective of the project is to improve water supply resilience and reliability through the provision of reclaimed water, providing irrigation water for hundreds of hectares of farmland.

Project Manager with the BWA, Shelley Parris, explained that the project includes the construction of a new South Coast Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility.

She was speaking at a recent town hall public consultation on the project at the Hawthorne Methodist Church.

She also provided details on the second aspect of the project, which seeks to boost the country’s supply of irrigation water to farmers.