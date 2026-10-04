BWU marks 85 years of fighting for workers’ rights

Today, the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) marks 85 years of fighting for the rights of workers.

During a church service at the Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church this morning, General Secretary Toni Moore gave the assurance that, with God’s help, the Union will continue marching forward.

She says it is due to the sacrifice of many – past and present – that the Union is still standing, impacting lives, and building for God in the ministry of representing workers.

The General Secretary says the BWU recognises it is building a legacy for future generations.