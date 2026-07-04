BWU raises concerns over treatment of migrant workers

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is continuing its journey towards celebrating 85 years of representing workers, but while marking the milestone, the union is also raising what it describes as a serious issue affecting Barbados’ booming construction industry.

At an outreach in Heroes Square, the BWU offered free workplace advice to the public before turning its attention to allegations involving the treatment of migrant workers and labour practices within one construction company.

Deanzer Roberts has this report.