BWU urges workers to defend rights amid migrant labour concerns

The Barbados Workers’ Union is warning that workers must continue to stand up for their rights, as it highlights ongoing disputes across several businesses.

This comes from General Secretary Toni Moore, who was speaking as the union marks its 85th anniversary while reflecting on workers’ rights during World Day for Decent Work.

She said the issue of migrant labour in the JADA case, highlighted months ago, is still garnering their attention.

The union is also questioning the use of exclusively migrant labour at two West Coast hotel developments, arguing that overseas workers should not replace the local workforce.

The BWU says it recognises that there may be shortages in some skill areas but says local workers must be given a fair opportunity.