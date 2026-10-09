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I Am a Girl NGO marks International Day of the Girl Child with workshop Screenshot 2026-10-09 185757 1

I Am a Girl NGO marks International Day of the Girl Child with workshop

October 9, 2026
15 officers complete senior investigative management course WhatsApp Image 2026-10-09 at 10.43.41 2

15 officers complete senior investigative management course

October 9, 2026
Chapman Challenge officially launched Screenshot 2026-10-09 182521 3

Chapman Challenge officially launched

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BWU urges workers to defend rights amid migrant labour concerns bwu 4

BWU urges workers to defend rights amid migrant labour concerns

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