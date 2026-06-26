Trainees of the Barbados Youth Advance Corps had the opportunity to explore a range of professions and employment opportunities as the BYAC concluded its World of Work Seminar for 2026 with a career showcase today.

Held under the theme Connecting Talent to Opportunity, the showcase was also aimed at helping the young people understand what employers are looking for when entering the workforce.

Trainees of Cohorts 7 and 8 visited numerous exhibits and spoke with representatives from several companies and officials from the island’s uniformed forces at the BYAC headquarters at Paragon.

Delivering the featured address at the opening of the event, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, encouraged the students to be open-minded about the various careers.

He told the trainees that they can benefit in different ways from the initiative.