The Barbados Police Service (BPS) Criminal Investigations Department (North) has arrested and formally charged Jacobi Nathaniel Bynoe, 22, of Fordes Road, Clapham, Christ Church, with the murders of Wayne Holder and Keyshane Bynoe, as well as the use of a firearm, all committed on March 15, 2026.

Bynoe appeared today before Acting Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds), and the matter was transferred to the District ‘F’ Magistrates’ Court for Friday, May 8, 2026.