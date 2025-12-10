Former President of the Senate, the Most Honourable Kerryann Ifill, has been appointed by Cabinet as Barbados’ first Human Rights Commissioner (H.R.C.).

Her appointment took effect on December 1st and will initially be contractual until the post is enshrined in legislation within the next year.

The Human Rights Commissioner met briefly with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Attorney-General Dale Marshall at Parliament yesterday, on the eve of the International Day of Human Rights.

They discussed the role and functions of the new office within the context of traditional and emerging human rights.

Prime Minister Mottley noted that the Office of the H.R.C. would be independent and welcomed the Commissioner’s potential contribution to the development of a human rights framework, including a regime to protect citizens from different forms of discrimination.

She said that while protection from discrimination in employment currently exists under the Employment Rights Act, legislation is needed to protect citizens from discrimination in areas of activity other than employment, and she invited the Commissioner to give consideration to this aspect.