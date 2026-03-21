Cadet Corps set for expansion and syllabus update

Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Brigadier Carlos Lovell, says the Barbados Cadet Corps has plans to expand and update its syllabus.

Brigadier Lovell says the hope is that the new approach will lead Barbados into the modern era well equipped. He adds that the new syllabus is expected to arm young people with the right tools to become future leaders of the country.

He was speaking today at St Ann’s Fort during a Barbados Cadet Corps outreach.

Brigadier Lovell is also emphasising the importance of the Cadet Corps to his commanding officers.

He says he places a significant amount of responsibility on the Cadet Corps to teach and show young people how to be leaders and law-abiding citizens.