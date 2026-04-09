A regional and international cricket coach is urging Cricket West Indies to go back to the drawing board and adjust its structural plans for domestic competitions.

It comes from the head coach of the Barbados team in this year’s CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Men’s Tournament, which was under a revised bilateral series format.

Only two outright results were possible between Barbados and hosts Guyana, as rain paid unwelcome visits to the home grounds, washing out all the other matches.

Speaking on the Barbados team’s arrival home at the Grantley Adams International Airport last evening, coach Roddy Estwick says rain has always dampened play in regional matches in Guyana.

Estwick says the defining moment was young cricketers not being able to play and showcase their talent.