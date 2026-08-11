A call has been made for contract buying to support farmers in Barbados.

It was announced by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during her address at the opening ceremony of the new Massy Supermarket in Worthing, Christ Church.

The Prime Minister says the initiative is part of Government’s proactive approach to strengthening local agriculture, which includes the allocation of a substantial fund of two million dollars to support the first-quarter start-up of the initiative.

The audience included key figures from both the Government and private sectors, underscoring the collaborative effort between public and private entities to enhance the agricultural supply chain in Barbados.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe was there.