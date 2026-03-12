Call for framework to support e-sports development in Barbados
As e-sports continue to gain popularity among young people in Barbados, Sports Minister Charles Griffith says he is pleased to see the activity gaining traction.
While speaking during the estimates debate in Parliament, Griffith directed several questions to Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Jonathan Reid, expressing hope that the technology ministry will develop a clear framework for the growth of e-sports.
Senator Reid indicated that his ministry fully supports the development of the sector.