Call for greater investment in early medical treatment

Beacon Insurance believes greater investment in early medical treatment could help reduce healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes across Barbados.

The insurer says its partnership with the Barbados Association of Retired Persons and Urgent Care is designed to ensure patients receive treatment in the right setting before conditions worsen.

Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Insurance Company Limited, Christopher Woodhams, says unnecessary visits to hospital emergency departments continue to place pressure on healthcare resources.

He says directing patients to urgent care means more efficient use of medical resources and a more sustainable health insurance system.