Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine is intensifying its advocacy, highlighting what it describes as decades of displacement, oppression, and violence against the Palestinian people.

At a media briefing, Treasurer Suleiman Bulbulia, along with other activists, called for greater regional awareness and action.

The group says the situation has worsened in recent years, with growing concerns about attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

Pro of the Barbados Muslim Association, Imam Aakil Bhula, said the restriction and closure of religious sites during sacred periods is unacceptable.

Reverend Charles Morris warned that the issue goes beyond religion and represents a wider threat to humanity.