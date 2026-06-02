Data from a recent CARICOM-UNICEF study indicates that one in two young people across the region is dealing with a mental health challenge.

According to Strategic Advisor on Mental Wellbeing, Dr. David Johnson, the study also found that 54% of those young people do not have a reliable support system.

Dr. Johnson is therefore calling on individuals, organisations and communities to assist those who may be struggling and in need of support.

He made the appeal while speaking at the launch of the book Minds Over Matters by Michron Robinson.

Dr. Johnson stressed the importance of creating supportive environments and ensuring that young people have access to the help and resources they need to navigate mental health challenges.