The new legal year is underway, with a call for justice that goes beyond punishment.

The annual service to mark the opening of the 2026–2027 legal year was held this morning at the Cathedral Church of St Michael and All Angels, with the President, His Excellency the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, the judiciary, legal fraternity and other officials in attendance.

This year’s message was about more than what happens inside a courtroom.

Again, Deanzer Roberts reports.