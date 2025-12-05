The President of the Caribbean Development Bank is calling for a major shift in how Caribbean businesses are financed.

Addressing regional and international development partners, Daniel Best emphasised that small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of Caribbean economies, accounting for over 70% of businesses.

However, he noted that many SMEs remain undercapitalised and face serious challenges accessing traditional financing.

Best said equity financing allows businesses the flexibility to innovate, absorb shocks and transition from family operations into globally competitive firms.

He reminded the audience that the Caribbean has faced five Category Five hurricanes in just the last eight years, underscoring the urgent need for financial resilience.