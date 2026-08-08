The Executive Director of the Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Foundation, Dr. Alison Bernard, is calling for the urgent implementation of a comprehensive national breastfeeding policy in Barbados.

The appeal comes as Barbados marks World Breastfeeding Month, a global initiative dedicated to promoting and supporting breastfeeding as a vital component of child health and nutrition.

Dr. Bernard emphasised the critical importance of establishing a national policy that would provide structured support and guidance to mothers, healthcare providers and communities across Barbados.

She says such a policy would aim to improve breastfeeding rates, ensure access to breastfeeding education and create environments that encourage and facilitate breastfeeding.

Trevor Thorpe reports.