Rising living costs, unemployment, crime and climate change continue to threaten the prospects of Caribbean communities.

Director of the National Library Service, Jennifer Yarde, says these challenges highlight the need for responsible leadership across the region.

Addressing the recent Library Service lecture, “Leadership, Governance and the Caribbean Experience”, she acknowledged the region’s achievements and says more must be done to address the difficulties affecting ordinary citizens.

She says, as Barbados reflects on 60 years of Independence, everyone has a role to play in developing the nation.