The 2026 Caribbean Sports Conference was recently held in Barbados at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus under the theme “Sport for All: Access, Inclusion, Opportunity”.

Among the featured speakers was Dr. Erica Smith, who highlighted the urgent need for Barbados to develop a comprehensive intellectual property framework for sport.

She pointed to existing limitations and outlined key steps needed to move the process forward, while underscoring the importance of building a rights-based sports sector as part of the island’s broader creative industries to help drive economic growth.

Dr. Smith also stressed the need for Barbados to better understand and position itself within global economic systems, noting that effectively commercialising sport requires awareness of international markets, standards, and best practices to remain competitive and maximise opportunities.