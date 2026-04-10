Call for UN agencies to push public education on reparatory justice

Caribbean countries now need to emphasise that United Nations agencies play a big role in helping to ensure public education is carried out on reparatory justice.

That’s according to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, who pointed to the recent decision by the UN General Assembly recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity through the Ghana resolution.

He was speaking during his weekly Conversations on CARICOM on TV8’s Mornin Barbados.